Lake Charles opens Christmas Camp for kids

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles opened its Christmas Camp today for children ages 5 to 10.

The kids got to spend the day making holiday-themed crafts, playing games and watching Christmas movies. The camp will continue until Friday.

Drop-off is at 7:30 a.m., and children should be picked up by 3:30 p.m.

“I love working with kids, and I get my enjoyment just to see the smiles on their faces,” Program Supervisor Karen Hardy McReynolds said. “And for the parents, I can speak on their behalf. For parents that are working, this is a safe environment to have their kids for eight hours a day, or they want to do their secret Santa shopping without the kids nagging or crying. Bring them over so they can have fun with the other kids.”

Friday will be “Polar Express” Day, where children can come in their pajamas, eat pancakes with Santa and watch “The Polar Express.”

There are limited spots available, but if you want to enroll your child in the Christmas Camp, you can contact the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.