Lake Charles city council discusses first responder pay

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles first responders can expect to see a pay increase.

After several Lake Charles firefighters voices their concerns about pay, equipment and working conditions, a pay matric was one of their top priorities. One was approved and put into place at the first of the year.

With the pay matrix, came a pay increase that varies by rank. The council also approved a 3% salary increase in 2023, a 2% increase in 2024, and again in 2025.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the council discussed an increase in state supplemental pay for both firefighters and police officers.

“Each year, the state supplements their pay, and recently, they gave an increase of $1,200 a year,” Emily McDaniel, the city’s director of finance said.

Employees receive this pay after their first year of employment, but the City of Lake Charles meets that pay for new hires, as well. Approval of this ordinance allows them to be in line with the state’s pay from $500 a month to $600 a month for new hires in their first year.

We reached out to the Local 561 Union, and liaison Jared Chandler said they are still unable to comment at this time. However, he did say, “The only thing we can say at this time is that supplemental increase is for fire and police new hires only and is only for their first year.”

The council also looked into increasing the pay for the monthly incentivized certification pay for firefighters.

“We realized that there are many more opportunities that we can provide for them to receive additional training,” McDaniel said. “So, we are increasing the number of classes they are able to take, as well as, providing support for when they do take those classes, we’re increasing that stipend from $100 to $200.”

A pay matrix for 2024 was adopted to reflect these changes.

The city also approved new protective equipment and two new trucks.

