Hunting and fishing licenses may now be renewed prior to expiration

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has announced that residents can now renew their licenses before they expire. Previously, license holders had to wait until the license expired before repurchasing it.

Once you renew your license, the expiration date will be reset to 365 days after your renewal.

License holders can also sign up to have their licenses automatically renewed through the LDWF website. However, there is a $3.50 convenience fee for any online transactions, which includes the auto-renewal of licenses. If you sign up for the auto-renewal option you will receive a reminder email 30 days and 7 days before the renewal date.

