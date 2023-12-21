Hometown Hero - Pansy Skipper

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is being remembered for her work in making sure those with disabilities get the rights they deserve. Pansy Skipper got involved with special education issues early on with her son. She was noticed in the classroom by fellow teacher Beth Eason.

“It just opened my eyes how to really work with parents and students and how to treat them with such love and dignity and respect,” recalled Eason. “I just felt that she became my mentor at that point in my career.”

Eason said Skipper pioneered working with special needs students here in Calcasieu Parish.

“She had the older kids with physical orthopedic difficulties. I had the younger ones. So for 4 years, I was in the same room with her. I felt like everything I learned about teaching, about working with kids, about dealing with parents, I learned from her vicariously just listening to the other side of the room.”

Skipper coached in Special Olympics for over 50 years and taught for 33 years at Pearl Watson. Robert Cummings taught next door.

“Everyone that came in association with her, she uplifted,” said Robert Cummings, who taught next door to Skipper. “She had that type of personality. She was willing to

“This was in the early years of including these individuals on school campuses, which prior to this, they were excluded, they may have been at a state facility, but not in a school system,” said Eason. “So that was a real pioneer time.”

Skipper passed away November 29, 2023 at the age of 91. Her legacy lives on through the teachers and students today.

