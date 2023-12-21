The Grinch caught causing more mischief in Lake Arthur

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Grinch is once again up to no good in Southwest Louisiana, and his latest target was the Lake Arthur Police Department.

The furry green suspect was just escorted out of DeRidder Monday after he was seen trying to steal Christmas joy. His next stop was Jeff Davis Parish, where he was arrested again Tuesday.

According to Lake Arthur police, the Grinch was reported scaring children at Lake Arthur Elementary School Tuesday morning.

Officers then found him making himself comfortable in their office, where he stole a police radar and ran off to clock cars driving by on Main Street. The Grinch tried to steal a sleigh, and he was finally arrested and booked into jail.

The Lake Arthur Police Department assures residents that Christmas is safe this year.

Earlier today, Lake Arthur Police Department received several reports of the Grinch being up to no good. The first... Posted by Lake Arthur Police Department on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

