FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps and humidity will increase Friday, watching for a wet Christmas Eve

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Humidity will continue to increase across our area over the next few days, which means rain chances are back in the forecast.

Friday will be the first day that these chances return to SWLA, though they will be slight at first. Increasing humidity levels and a weak disturbance near the area will provide the chance to see a few isolated showers during the day Friday. However any showers that do form will be very light and not amount to much. So while you may want to keep an eye to the sky, overall outdoor plans should still be able to go on as scheduled. In addition, temperatures will continue to warm, with many locations likely to see highs near 70. Some places may break the 70 degree mark if we can see enough breaks in the cloud cover.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The first half of our Saturday is not likely to look too different from our Friday, so we should still be able to get outside during the morning hours. But by later in the afternoon Saturday, we may start to see an increase in shower activity as we track additional disturbances and eventually another cold front.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Even greater moisture will arrive between late Saturday and Christmas Eve on Sunday, and this is when we are likely to see the most widespread rain. A good coverage of showers is likely between overnight Saturday and through the early afternoon on Christmas Eve, and we may even hear a couple rumbles of thunder. The good news is that severe weather is not expected since instability in the atmosphere looks low. It is possible that rain begins to depart by the evening hours, but most of the morning and afternoon looks like it may be best suited indoors. Another silver lining to this is that we may receive a general inch or so of beneficial rainfall, with localized amount of 2-3 inches possible if any heavier pockets of rain materialize over our area.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By Christmas Day, it looks like the cold front will sweep through and make for a better day to enjoy time outdoors as we celebrate. It will be breezy however and temperatures may actually fall throughout the day into the 50′s by the late afternoon. After that, it looks like drier air should continue at least for the next few days as temperatures return to normal (or just below normal) levels. This means highs should fall back into the low 60′s, with lows in the low 40′s or upper 30′s possible north of the interstate.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.