First Alert Forecast: Staying cloudy through Thursday, rain chances picking up as we head into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warmer and less dry air continues to trickle back into Southwest Louisiana. With increased moisture to work with, rain chances are expected to stay elevated through the weekend.

Happy Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere! A warmer start kicks off our Thursday as gentle southeasterly winds remain. This will continue through the afternoon ensuring that temperatures return to the mid 60′s. Some slightly higher humidity levels should also continue to filter in, though overall humidity should not be too noticeable yet. Mid-to-upper level clouds should continue to push in from the west by the afternoon. Temperatures may struggle a little to reach the upper 60′s with all the extra shade, but a generally mild day is expected regardless.

Despite the extra cloud cover, rain chances aren’t picking up just yet although a few sprinkles might pop up overnight.

This afternoon is expected to keep temps mild even with mostly cloudy skies (KPLC)

The forecast for Friday through Tuesday is still more uncertain with questions regarding the exact timing of rain and another cold front. But, Friday will provide the first decent chance to see rain again. A weak disturbance will move over the area and increasing humidity may provide enough support for a few isolated to scattered showers during the afternoon. A washout is not expected, but you’ll want to keep a closer eye on the radar if you plan to spend time outdoors.

A weak disturbance will slightly increase our chance for showers Friday (KPLC)

Rain chances will increase as we head throughout the weekend, as we track additional disturbances and eventually another cold front. The greatest moisture should arrive between late Saturday and Christmas Eve, and this is when we may see the most widespread rain. Even in this round, enough breaks may be present to get outside at some point, but it is probably best to plan for periods of rain during that time. As we get closer to the weekend the forecast will only become more certain; so for now continue to monitor with us for updates. Of course, a “White Christmas” will be staying off the table as temperatures will be above normal for this time of year meaning no chance for snow.

Rain chances stay elevated through the weekend (KPLC)

Another cold front may move through on or after Christmas with another round of cooler weather and clearer skies later next week. This weather pattern is very typical for an El Nino season; and we will likely see more of these cloudy and rainy periods ahead through winter.

