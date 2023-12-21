Bayou Border Battle - Day One

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday marked day one of the second year of the Bayou Border Battle. This is an event hosted by Sulphur High School that brings teams from Texas and then pairs them up with teams in Louisiana, and on Wednesday three Southwest Louisiana teams were in action.

Game One:

Vidor (Texas) beat Vinton 58-53

Head Coach of the Vinton Lions Keith Kelly after the teams loss to Vidor 58-53.

Game Two:

Iowa beat Port Arthur Memorial (Texas) 69-56

Iowa's Dashawn Caesar on his 40 point game in the Bayou Border Battle!

Iowa Head Coach Rob Melanson after his team's win against Port Arthur Memorial (TX)!

Game Three:

East Chambers (Texas) beat Sulphur 60 to 54

Head Coach of the Sulphur Golden Tors Adam Coleman after his team fell to East Chambers.

Non-SWLA Wednesday scores:

Bridge City (Texas) 65 St. Frederick (Louisiana) 54

Peabody (Louisiana) 65 Hardin-Jefferson 25

Dickinson (Texas) 58 Madison Prep (Louisiana) 48

Texas leads Louisiana four games to two after day one

The final day of the Bayou Border Battle is set for Thursday with three more local team matchups:

10:30 A.M. - Fairview vs. Orangefield (Texas)

Noon - Barbe vs. Kountze (Texas)

3:00 P.M. St. Louis vs. Barbers Hill (Texas)

Non-SWLA Thursday games:

1:30 P.M. - Little Cypress (Texas) vs. Avoyelles Public Charter (Louisiana)

4:30 P.M. - Westbrook (Texas) vs. Northshore (Louisiana)

6:00 P.M. - Summer Creek (Texas) vs. Archbishop Hannan

7:30 P.M. - Beaumont United (Texas) vs. Newman (Louisiana)

