Bayou Border Battle - Day One
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday marked day one of the second year of the Bayou Border Battle. This is an event hosted by Sulphur High School that brings teams from Texas and then pairs them up with teams in Louisiana, and on Wednesday three Southwest Louisiana teams were in action.
Game One:
Vidor (Texas) beat Vinton 58-53
Game Two:
Iowa beat Port Arthur Memorial (Texas) 69-56
Game Three:
East Chambers (Texas) beat Sulphur 60 to 54
Non-SWLA Wednesday scores:
- Bridge City (Texas) 65 St. Frederick (Louisiana) 54
- Peabody (Louisiana) 65 Hardin-Jefferson 25
- Dickinson (Texas) 58 Madison Prep (Louisiana) 48
Texas leads Louisiana four games to two after day one
The final day of the Bayou Border Battle is set for Thursday with three more local team matchups:
- 10:30 A.M. - Fairview vs. Orangefield (Texas)
- Noon - Barbe vs. Kountze (Texas)
- 3:00 P.M. St. Louis vs. Barbers Hill (Texas)
Non-SWLA Thursday games:
- 1:30 P.M. - Little Cypress (Texas) vs. Avoyelles Public Charter (Louisiana)
- 4:30 P.M. - Westbrook (Texas) vs. Northshore (Louisiana)
- 6:00 P.M. - Summer Creek (Texas) vs. Archbishop Hannan
- 7:30 P.M. - Beaumont United (Texas) vs. Newman (Louisiana)
