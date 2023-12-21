American Idol contestant, Louisiana native Jovin Webb signs with blues powerhouse Blind Pig Records

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana singing sensation Jovin Webb has officially inked a deal with the legendary Blind Pig Records.

The soulful Baton Rouge native’s meteoric rise to prominence began in 2020 with his performances on American Idol, amassing a devoted following of tens of thousands on various social media platforms.

Blind Pig Records is an independent blues label based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Established in 1977, it has been a notable platform for various blues and roots music artists. The label has released albums by influential musicians such as Magic Slim, Otis Rush, and James Cotton. Blind Pig Records has played a significant role in preserving and promoting blues music, contributing to the genre’s legacy.

Webb’s gritty vocals, dynamic style, and captivating stage presence are poised to catapult him into the realm of the world’s most exciting blues and roots artists.

“Jovin’s music radiates soulful Louisiana blues, and his combination of passion, talent, and heart is contagious. We’re extremely excited to welcome him to the label and look forward to supporting his growth as an artist, writer, and performer,” said Jeff Schroedl of Blind Pig Records.

Webb’s musical journey began in the gospel band of his local Baptist church, where he played drums as a young boy.

“I’ve waited all my life for this opportunity and am honored to team up with Blind Pig. This is just the beginning, and I’m looking forward to many years of creating and sharing music with y’all,” Webb remarked.

Lionel Richie, after hearing Webb for the first time said, “This is what barbecue sauce sounds like,” and country music star Luke Bryan commented, “I could sit and drink a lot of bourbon listening to that voice.”

Webb is a multi-instrumentalist, proficient in harmonica, guitar, and piano. With plans set for recording to commence in early 2024, fans can anticipate the release of his debut album under the multi-record deal later in the year.

