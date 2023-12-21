50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

2023 Lighting of the Bonfires rescheduled due to inclement weather

Annual Lighting of the Bonfires returns for 2021 holiday season
(tcw-wvue)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVER PARISHES, La. (WAFB) - An annual holiday tradition has been rescheduled.

Due to an inclement weather forecast for Christmas Eve, the Lighting of the Bonfires event has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

A unified decision was made in conjunction with St. James Parish Officials, St. John Parish Officials, the Town of Lutcher, the Town of Gramercy, the St. James Parish Volunteer Fire Department, the St. John Parish Fire Department, St. James Sheriff Office, St. John Sheriff Office, and the Pontchartrain Levee Board.

Parish President Pete Dufresne said, “Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires is a hard decision, but our citizen’s and visitor’s safety is of the highest importance to each of our offices. What’s important to remember is that while the date may have changed, we still have the opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate Christmas and honor our cherished tradition.”

Current forecasts show 85-90% chance of rain on Sunday, Dec. 24, with the heaviest rain around the time of lighting. However, the wind and weather forecast will be favorable on Saturday, Dec. 23, which will allow the much-loved tradition to continue while keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

“Rescheduling the lighting of the bonfires will help ensure a fun and safe event for all and ensure Papa Noel can find his way to the River Parishes before Christmas”, said Parish President Hotard.

St. James Parish contraflow will be implemented at 6:30 p.m. and St. John Parish contraflow will be implemented at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Managing holiday blues and depression during the holidays
Managing holiday blues and seasonal depression during the holidays
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
New policy allows graduating seniors to appeal standardized test scores
Managing holiday blues and depression during the holidays
Managing holiday blues and depression during the holidays
Managing holiday blues and depression during the holidays
Managing holiday blues and depression during the holidays.
This afternoon is expected to keep temps mild even with mostly cloudy skies
First Alert Forecast: Staying cloudy through Thursday, rain chances picking up as we head into the weekend