Traveling for the Holidays? How to avoid your own “Home Alone” situation

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Traveling during the holidays can be stressful enough with planning and travel chaos, and the last thing you want to worry about is your own “Home Alone” experience.

Your traveling for the holidays could make your home a target for crime.

Most criminals know that people leave home for the holidays, which will bring attention to anyone’s door. But there are ways to scare off those burglars, even if you are miles away from your residence.

Sergeant Nicholas Johnson with the Sulphur Police Department said there are steps you can take to help prevent this.

The first step is to check all of your doors and windows to your home and walk the perimeter, just to ensure there is no easy way of entry.

Johnson said the same goes for outdoor sheds and other buildings that you store things in.

“It’s okay to leave a light on, or even a television,” said Johnson. “If you have any vehicles that are going to be staying at the house, have them visible to where they can be seen from the street.”

While locked doors can deter criminals from your home, it is not a guarantee that it will keep them out.

Johnson said this means it is good to make your home look like you are there.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

“If you have any high-dollar item boxes, don’t leave them on the side of the road. Take the time to cut them down and throw them in a trash can,” said Johnson.

Johnson said leaving those boxes out is advertising what new items you have in your home and will catch the attention of a potential intruder.

Another thing Johnson said could be helpful is a doorbell camera or motion lights.

It can be easy for anyone to forget to put things away in their home when they’re balancing packing and planning a trip, but it is good to hide certain valuable items before you leave, just in case your home still gets broken into.

If you don’t lock them away, you’re making it easy on burglars. Sgt. Johnson said to write down the serial numbers of your televisions, new PlayStations, and other electronics, so if they are stolen, they are easier to find.

“We often tell people to take a video or photos of jewelry and the belongings in their home,” said Johnson. “I suggest everyone go around take pictures of the serial numbers of those items, jewelry, take pictures of your jewelry because that’s those are sometimes things that are hard to describe.”

When it comes to filing that report, Sulphur Police said you may know what your items look like, but they do not.

“If you have a video of it, you can show us and say that’s missing, that’s missing, and we can get the proper paperwork and hopefully find your items,” said Johnson.

Locally Heavy Rain Potential

One thing that also sparks attention to your residence during the holidays is packages that are delivered and left outside.

“If you know you’re receiving packages that you’ve ordered something online because that’s, that’s the big thing people do these days. So if you are getting a package it’s not a bad idea to go get a doorbell camera or ask a neighbor to check on it,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.