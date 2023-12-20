50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

They’re almost here! McDonald’s launches Squishmallows Happy Meal

Jazwares announces a partnership with McDonalds to create a Squishmallow happy meal collection
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The wait is finally over! Happy Meals are about to get a little happier for a lot of kids across the country as McDonald’s teams up with Jazwares, the makers of Squishmallows.

The launch began in select countries earlier this year, but will now debut at participating locations nationwide on Dec. 26.

Dubbed the “Squishmallow Squad,” the plushie line consists of 12 popular Squishmallow characters, as well as the McDonald’s mascot Grimace and a brand new, exclusive, secret character.

promotional image for the McDonalds and Squishmallow brand collaboration
promotional image for the McDonalds and Squishmallow brand collaboration(CKP Group)

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said in a news release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

The tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” Gerhard Runken of Jazwares said.

According to a spokesperson for McDonald’s, this is the first time an exclusive playlist will be added to its Happy Meal toys.

Just scan the QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box to access the playlist.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Private well owners can get their water tested for Nitrate.
Water system now working in Elton
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
‘I don’t have my baby!’: 11-year-old killed while getting milk for mom