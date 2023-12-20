Teen Report: Shooting survivor feels blessed to be alive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been nearly two months since six teenagers were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Lake Charles. Now, the young girl who was struck in the head by a bullet is back home.

Barbe senior Dereka Bell says, “I feel very blessed to be alive. It was very... down for the count.”

She, Maggie Declouet, and Ariel Chambers joined two other friends to attend a Halloween party in Lake Charles on Oct. 28.

Chambers says, “It was so many people that we didn’t realize, like there was a fight in the corner, and that’s when the bullets...We both ran different ways. It was a lot of shots, maybe like 13 in total maybe.”

The shooting took place at a house on Bruce Drive. The girls got separated during the chaos, but they soon found Dereka on the ground after she suffered a gunshot to the head.

Declouet recalled, “We realized it was her and kind of we both just like, fell and just dropped and like, ‘cause seeing her like that, it was just, it was a lot.”

Her father, TJ Bell, remembered what it was like after the shooting, “The doctor said when the bullet hit her head, it went to her skull, and when he hit her skull it broke into pieces. But the impact from the bullet hitting the skull made her brain swell. So in your mind, you’re thinking you’re going to lose your child.”

Dereka says she doesn’t remember much about the incident, “The only thing that I can actually remember was when I went down, I was trying to get up, but people were, like, trying to pull me down. But that’s the only thing I remember, and then waking up in the hospital.”

Her father is just happy that she’s alive, “We’re just blessed that Dereka is still here, and we just can’t ask for no better because by the grace of God, she got out the hospital. I’ve been in law enforcement for 31 years. I never shot nobody, don’t want to shoot nobody ‘cause I know what a bullet can do. It can destroy you and your family. So I think our kids got to understand the repercussions of when you pull that trigger, you can’t pull that bullet back.”

That’s why Dereka warns anyone who thinks violence is the answer to reconsider, “I just want to say think twice, especially about your actions. Not only about the person that you’re about to, you know, hurt, but about the people that can also be affected, because not only was I affected, like, my friends, my family, the people at the party were also affected. This is gonna be with them for their whole life.”

Dereka now is on the road to recovery and attends physical therapy twice a week.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, law enforcement had a suspect in custody. 17-year-old Artavien Green of Lake Charles is currently facing charges in connection with the shooting.

