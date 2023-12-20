50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2023.

Heather Dawn Hebert, 50, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Michael Haley, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by flight; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Shawn Dakota Martin, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000.

John Bradley Boutte, 51, Lafayette: Second-degree battery.

Delwin Dean Boudreaux, 40, Iowa: Federal detainer; contempt of court; identity theft worth $1,000 or more; possession of stolen things under $1,000 (2 charges).

Isaiah Christopher Daney, 23, Lake Charles: First-degree murder.

Byron Carl Jones, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer; dating partner abuse; stalking; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Chad Lynn Parker, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; possession of marijuana; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; resisting an officer; violations of protective orders.

Brad Adam Hutchins, 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Fernando Razo, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.

