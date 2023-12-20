State officials meet with residents to answer questions about Sulphur’s salt dome

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dozens of Sulphur residents packed the a room at Frasch Park Recreation Center this evening.

After the state declared an emergency declaration in response to concerns over the salt dome in Sulphur in September, many had questions about the situation.

Tonight, state officials with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources tried to answer what they could, but they said there are still more questions than answers at this point.

“The hardest part about doing a response like this is having way more questions than answers, and people affected, they want answers and for good reason,” DNR Communications Director Patrick Courreges said.

Courreges said they had been monitoring changes since January. When the emergency declaration was announced in September, it raised eyebrows. He said the alarm was sounded when several issues arose at the same time. The emergency declaration is out of an abundance of caution and helps to expedite resources.

Since then, Courreges said there does not appear to be any changes.

“What we’ve mainly been doing is issuing orders and subpoenas to operators on the dome to give us data and information on their operations, and basically, trying to form what are the next steps, what are the questions we should be asking ,and what are the best ways to get those answers,” Courreges said.

This situation differs a lot from the Bayou Corne incident in 2012 from Assumption Parish many might recall. The warning signs were far more severe, but it’s also used as a tool to prepare for instances like these. While experts are still elevating what’s currently happening and why, they are also having to worry about potential impacts to the Chicot Aquifer.

“Do we see impacts, particularly salt water getting into the Chicot,” Courreges said. “If so, is it moving, how fast is it moving, who could be impacted.”

Because of early detection, Courreges said they have a good change of mapping out the impact of the collapse, if that were to happen, and they may possibly be able to mitigate the impacts or avoid them all together.

