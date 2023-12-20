50/50 Thursdays
Sen. Cassidy announces successful Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana,...
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico, off the cost of Louisiana, April 10, 2011. An auction of federal Gulf of Mexico leases for oil and gas drilling must be held in 37 days, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, rejecting environmentalists arguments against the sale, and throwing out plans by the Biden administration to scale back the sale to protect an endangered species of whale. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy M.D. has announced the success of Lease Sale 261 following the blockage of the government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sales to protect whale species.

The sale received 352 total bids according to Cassidy, which is one shy of the record high for the five-year plan.

“The strong showing in today’s sale sends a signal that industry is optimistic about the future of energy production in the Gulf,” said Sen. Cassidy. “It’s a win that this sale took place after years of slow-walking by the Biden administration. This should be motivation to hold more sales, not fewer.”

In September a federal judge ordered the Interior Department to expand the scheduled sale of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases by millions of acres, rejecting a scaled-back plan announced by the Biden administration as part of an effort to protect an endangered whale species.

As originally proposed in March, the Sept. 27 sale would have made 73 million acres (30 hectares) of offshore tracts available for drilling leases. The injunction by Judge David Cain Jr. restored that original coverage area instead of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s scaled-down 67 million acres (27 hectares).

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s revision also included new speed limits and requirements for personnel on industry vessels in some of the areas to be leased — also blocked by Cain’s order.

