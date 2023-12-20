Second Harvest Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a food distribution event in the parking lot at Cowboy Stadium.

The event aimed to help families get essential food items and other staples they need to make a hearty holiday meal.

It was a drive-thru event on a first-come, first-served basis that helped hundreds of families.

“But it just shows the need. There’s been an increase in food insecurity throughout Southwest Louisiana, with the high inflation cost, where people’s dollars just aren’t stretching like they used to. Many different people who thought they would never be food insecure, find themselves food insecure in any way we can help we’re trying to do that,” Paul Scelfo, Chief Regional Officer for Second Harvest said.

Food items given away included turkey, seasonal produce, and traditional holiday staples such as stuffing and cranberry sauce.

