50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Second Harvest Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution event

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a food distribution event in the parking lot at Cowboy Stadium.

The event aimed to help families get essential food items and other staples they need to make a hearty holiday meal.

It was a drive-thru event on a first-come, first-served basis that helped hundreds of families.

“But it just shows the need. There’s been an increase in food insecurity throughout Southwest Louisiana, with the high inflation cost, where people’s dollars just aren’t stretching like they used to. Many different people who thought they would never be food insecure, find themselves food insecure in any way we can help we’re trying to do that,” Paul Scelfo, Chief Regional Officer for Second Harvest said.

Food items given away included turkey, seasonal produce, and traditional holiday staples such as stuffing and cranberry sauce.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Second Harvest Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution event
Second Harvest Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution event
Santa makes an early stop at Fairview Elementary
Santa makes an early stop at Fairview Elementary
Santa makes an early stop at Fairview Elementary
Santa makes an early stop at Fairview Elementary
Program offers assistance with energy bills for low-income families
Program offers assistance with energy bills for low-income families