Santa makes an early stop at Fairview Elementary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Santa Claus is in town a little early, and he made a stop at Fairview Elementary School today.

Screams filled the classrooms as Santa walked through the door to deliver toys to every student at the school.

The morning began with students in grades second through fifth picking from any toy in the room.

The students had 10 minutes to pick from toy options ranging from Play-Doh to toy trucks to science kits to even self-care items.

“I feel good because now I have a toy and I feel so special,” student Llisel Holst said.

Soon after, Santa started his journey to every classroom of students in kindergarten and first grade. Those toys were handpicked by their teachers and then labeled with their names on them.

“Seeing the kids’ faces when Santa delivered the toys to each of them was so exciting. They cheered for their friends, they were so excited to see what their friends got and then just to be surprised with what they got, their faces were just priceless,” ESL Coach and Dual Language Coordinator Laurie Cunningham said.

The special delivery was made possible by LyondellBasell, which recently partnered with Fairview Elementary.

“It’s pretty special, you watch the children, they really have the spirit of the holiday,” LyondellBasell Site Manager David Schrutka said.

The company collected over 500 toys from their employees to hand out.

“We have a particular employee at the site that makes a very, very good Santa, so we asked him and he gladly volunteered,” Schrutka said.

Many students voiced their excitement for their new toys. They already have plans for how they are going to play with them once they get home.

“I like this because it has the ball that I like so I can throw it to my brother and he can throw it to me, so I can hit with the little bat,” student Keylor Osorio said.

”I’m going to use it with my mom,” Llisel Holst said.

“When I get home, I’m going to play with my toy,” student Wilson Bejarano said.

