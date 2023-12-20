50/50 Thursdays
New policy allows graduating seniors to appeal standardized test scores

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - A new policy went into effect today that would allow for seniors who have demonstrated the knowledge sufficient to graduate but struggle with standardized testing to appeal the state’s graduation testing requirements.

The new policy, which was established by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), provides an appeal option for those seniors who have difficulties related to testing, such as English language learners and students with other learning challenges.

Students seeking an appeal must meet the following requirements:

  • Complete all Carnegie unit requirements for TOPS University or TOPS Tech Career Diploma
  • Demonstrate content proficiency by:
    • Meeting the standard assessment requirement in a content pair (must test at least twice and complete at least 30 hours of co-requisite or remedial instruction) -and/or-
    • Creating a portfolio of work aligned to the standards for one subject in the LEAP 2025 pair unfulfilled by the standardized test score (future seniors must create a portfolio for both subjects in a pair)
  • Demonstrate evidence of employability by earning one of the following:
    • A Silver or higher rating on ACT WorkKeys (National Career Readiness Certificate) -or-
    • A TOPS Tech award - or -
    • A Louisiana JumpStart-approved Industry Based Credential
  • Meet with a local career support organization who can help connect them to opportunities after graduation.

All appeals will be administered at the local school level, and participating students are still required to take the LEAP assessment.

“With the creation of the EXCELL (Expanded Criteria for Every Learner in Louisiana) graduation test appeal policy, Louisiana is right-sizing its use of standardized tests,” said BESE President Dr. Holly Boffy. “The potential for this appeals process to create connections between educators and workforce leaders is tremendous. These relationships will translate into meaningful career opportunities for our most vulnerable students and provide a better overall alignment of students’ high school experiences with their post-secondary pursuits.”

The final policy is available HERE, found on pages 2091-2094 of the 2023 Louisiana Register.

First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover in and out as temperatures warm up for the week