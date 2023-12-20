50/50 Thursdays
Marshal’s office gives thousands of gifts to children in Sulphur

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Ward 4 Marshal’s Office kicked off the holiday break for children in Sulphur with a toy drive tonight.

The marshal’s office has been collecting gifts and monetary donations all month to provide local kids with Christmas gifts.

Toys for children of all ages were wrapped and ready to pick up on a first come first served basis.

“We wanted to give back to the kids because we deal with kids every single day. Some of them are less fortunate and some are not, so we wanted to make sure that every child in this community got a good Christmas gift,“ Ward 4 Marshal Branton Dever said.

The office gave away approximately 6,000 toys tonight, ranging from infant toys to fishing poles and basketballs for teenagers.

