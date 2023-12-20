LEGAL CORNER: As a non-English speaking person, will I be provided an interpreter in court?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I am Hispanic and I am concerned about going to court because I do not speak English very well. Is there any assistance that I can receive to help me with interpreting what is being said in the courtroom? How much would I have to pay?

ANSWER: Yes there is. If a non-English-speaking person who is a principal party in interest or a witness in a proceeding before the court has requested an interpreter, a judge shall appoint, after consultation with the non-English-speaking person or his attorney, a competent interpreter to interpret or to translate the proceedings to him and to interpret or translate his testimony. Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, the court shall order payment to the interpreter for his services at a fixed reasonable amount, and that amount shall be paid out of the appropriate court fund. (CCP Art. 192.2)

QUESTION: I signed a contract to have work done on my home with a builder from another state. The work was faulty. I was told that I could not sue them because the contract I signed says that I must settle by arbitration. What is arbitration? Is this legal? I’ve never heard of not being able to sue someone!

ANSWER: Arbitration is a procedure in which a dispute is submitted, by agreement of the parties, to one or more arbitrators.

An arbitrator oversees a legal dispute between two parties—whether they’re companies or individuals—and listens to both sides of the story before reaching a conclusion. The decision is binding. In choosing arbitration, the parties opt for a private dispute resolution procedure instead of going to court.

A provision in any written contract to settle by arbitration a controversy thereafter arising out of the contract, or out of the refusal to perform the whole or any part thereof, or an agreement in writing between two or more persons to submit to arbitration any controversy existing between them at the time of the agreement to submit, shall be valid, irrevocable, and enforceable, save upon such grounds as exist at law or in equity for the revocation of any contract. (R.S. 9:§4201. Validity of arbitration agreements

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.