50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Governor-elect Jeff Landry comes to Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry(Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry is holding a press conference today, Dec. 20, at the University of Louisiana-Monroe. During the conference, Landry will announce major cabinet appointments.

KNOE has learned Landry is expected to name the new Louisiana Department of Health head. Sources tell KNOE that one name being considered is former congressman Dr. Ralph Abraham.

Landry is expected to begin speaking at 11 a.m., and the livestream will be available on our site at that time.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Private well owners can get their water tested for Nitrate.
Water system now working in Elton
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
How to avoid a "Home Alone" situation - 6:30 a.m.
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
How to avoid a "Home Alone" situation
Sunshine will be back in the sky this afternoon to help warm temperatures up
First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover in and out as temperatures warm up for the week