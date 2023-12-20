Fourth arrest made in June shooting on W. Verdine St. in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another arrest has been made in connection with the June 7 homicide on W. Verdine Street, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

Major Jason Gully of Sulphur Police confirmed Isaiah Christopher Daney, 23, of Lake Charles, faces charges of first-degree murder in the shooting which killed Gerald Wilson Jr. of Sulphur.

Daney was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Dec. 19, 2023.

The shooting occurred near the 600 block of W. Verdine Street. Police say Wilson Jr. suffered several gunshot wounds. Two other people were shot as well. Wilson was found in the front yard of the home, one of the injured males was found inside the residence and another injured male was dropped off at a local hospital.

This is the fourth arrest that has been made in connection to the shooting:

