FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds will increase Thursday, and rain chances will too by Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warmer weather will continue to filter back into Southwest Louisiana as we head into the later part of the week.

More clouds will arrive Thursday afternoon, though temperatures will still be mild. (KPLC)

Southeasterly winds will remain in the forecast Thursday, ensuring that temperatures return to the mid 60′s. Some slightly higher humidity levels should also continue to filter in, though overall humidity should not be too noticeable yet. The one difference may be a little more clouds cover. Mid-to-upper level clouds should continue to filter in from the west by the afternoon. If we see enough. Temperatures may struggle to reach the upper 60′s, but we’ll still be mild regardless.

A few scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon as humidity increases. (KPLC)

The forecast for Friday through Tuesday is still more uncertain with questions regarding the exact timing of rain and another cold front. We do know however, that Friday will provide the first chance to see rain again over those days. A weak disturbance will move over the area and increasing humidity may provide enough support for a few isolated to scattered showers during the afternoon. A washout is not expected, but you’ll want to keep a closer eye on the radar if you plan to spend time outdoors.

A more significant round of rain may arrive by Christmas eve on Sunday. (KPLC)

Rain chances will increase as we head throughout the weekend, as we track additional disturbances and eventually another cold front. The greatest moisture should arrive between late Saturday and Christmas Eve, and this is when we may see the most widespread rain. Even in this round, enough breaks may be present to get outside at some point, but it is probably best to plan for periods of rain during that time. As we get closer to the weekend the forecast should become more certain; so for now continue to monitor our forecast for updates. Of course, a “White Christmas” will be staying off the table as temperatures will be above normal for this time of year meaning no chance for snow.

Rain chances will peak on Sunday, but the next cold front will bring drier air back next week. (KPLC)

Another cold front may move through on or after Christmas with another round of cooler weather later next week. And it is also worth reminding you that this weather pattern is very typical for an El Nino pattern; and we will likely see more of these cloudy and rainy periods ahead through winter.

