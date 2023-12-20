First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover in and out as temperatures warm up for the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One last chilly morning is warming up in Southwest Louisiana with more temperate weather ahead. Although the return of humidity will likely mean rain over the weekend.

The air is still relatively dry which allowed temperatures to cool off a decent bit overnight, especially since they weren’t able to warm very much yesterday to begin with. However, a light breeze and remaining cloud cover is keeping the potential for morning frost low, though a few patches are still possible in the coldest spots north of I-10.

Wednesday will be kicking off a warming trend, with southeasterly winds getting back into the picture. This will ensure temperatures will return at least to the mid 60′s, maybe upper 60′s in a few areas. Morning cloud cover will be clearing a sizeable gap for the afternoon and evening to let some sunshine in, which will assist temperatures pushing warmer.

Sunshine will be back in the sky this afternoon to help warm temperatures up (KPLC)

Thursday looks to remain generally mild, with slightly higher humidity levels and more dominant cloud cover returning to the region.

The forecast for Friday through Tuesday is far more uncertain with questions regarding the exact timing of rain and another cold front. With this in mind the forecast will call for rain each day and it is worth noting there are signs that there could be some heavy rain at times. As we get closer to the weekend the forecast should become more certain; so for now continue to monitor our forecast for updates and it is probably best to plan for off and on periods of rain through Christmas. Even with precipitation likely through the holiday, a “White Christmas” will be staying off the table as temperatures above normal for this time of year mean no chance for snow.

Our rain chances pick up into the weekend with the first disturbance expected to move over the area Friday (KPLC)

Another cold front may move through after Christmas with another round of cooler weather later next week. And it is also worth reminding you that this weather pattern is very typical for an El Nino pattern; and we will likely see more of these cloudy and rainy periods ahead through winter.

