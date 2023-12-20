50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana

Circle K
Circle K(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Is your gas light about to come on? We’ve all been there. But if so, a popular gas station is offering a deal that will allow you to fill up for a fraction of the cost.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Circle K is hosting a fuel day pop-up event in Louisiana.

The convenience store chain says you can get your gas for 30 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers will be able to recieve 50 percent off of hot food.

The company says the fuel sale extravaganza will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the company’s Gulf Coast region including the Baton Rouge, Little Rock, New Orleans, Mobile/Pensacola, Jackson, Birmingham, and Montgomery areas.

Click here to find the nearest location.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Sunshine will be back in the sky this afternoon to help warm temperatures up
First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover in and out as temperatures warm up for the week
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2023
State officials meet with residents to answer questions about Sulphur’s salt dome
State officials meet with residents to answer questions about Sulphur’s salt dome
Marshal’s office gives thousands of gifts to children in Sulphur
Marshal’s office gives thousands of gifts to children in Sulphur
Marshal’s office gives thousands of gifts to children in Sulphur
Marshal’s office gives thousands of gifts to children in Sulphur