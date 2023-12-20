50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Children’s music duo performing holiday concerts at Lake Area libraries

By Joel Bruce
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An award-winning music duo is bringing holiday cheer to children at Lake Area libraries this week.

Brian and Terri Kinder’s performances are lively and interactive, combining guitar and banjo with whimsical songs.

The Kinders will perform at the Westlake Library at 10 a.m. Thursday, and at the Sulphur Library at 2 p.m. The concerts are free and open to all ages, and a library card is not needed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Kinders performing holiday concerts at Lake Area libraries
Kinders performing holiday concerts at Lake Area libraries
Brian Kelly gives news conference on Dec. 20
Government sells 73 million acres of oil and gas land in Gulf
Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman