Children’s music duo performing holiday concerts at Lake Area libraries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An award-winning music duo is bringing holiday cheer to children at Lake Area libraries this week.

Brian and Terri Kinder’s performances are lively and interactive, combining guitar and banjo with whimsical songs.

The Kinders will perform at the Westlake Library at 10 a.m. Thursday, and at the Sulphur Library at 2 p.m. The concerts are free and open to all ages, and a library card is not needed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.