Bird strikes forces Southwest flight from New Orleans to Tampa to turn around mid-air
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Tampa Bay made an abrupt turnaround after being struck by a bird on Wed., Dec. 20.
According to a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, Flight 554 was struck by a bird on departure climb-out and was returned to the New Orleans International Airport (MSY).
The aircraft was able to land normally and taxied to a gate under its own power.
A Fox 8 viewer was able to snap photos of the plane with a trail of smoke behind it.
Southwest says it is working with the 164 customers on any impacts to their travel plans. The airline says it has arranged for a new plane to accommodate the affected passengers.
“We place nothing higher than safety in every journey,” the spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for MSY says the runways were briefly closed to allow crews to “clear up debris,” resulting in some delays and diversions. Normal operations have since resumed.
