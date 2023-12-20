50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman

Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman
Authorities searching for missing DeRidder woman(Oakdale Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing DeRidder woman who was last seen in Houston, TX.

Britney Johnson was last seen on Oct. 13 at the Greyhound Bus Station in Downton Houston and was supposed to be on a bus heading to Lake Charles. However, authorities say she never got off the bus.

Britney Nicole Johnson
Britney Nicole Johnson(Oakdale Police Department)

Johnson is described as 36 years old, 5′7″, and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray or maybe red shirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 and ask for Officer Zachary Robinson. Your call can be anonymous if you choose.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Teen Report: Shooting survivor feels blessed to be alive
Teen Report: Shooting survivor feels blessed to be alive
Sunshine will be back in the sky this afternoon to help warm temperatures up
First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover in and out as temperatures warm up for the week
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2023
Teen Report: Shooting survivor feels blessed to be alive
Teen Report: Shooting survivor feels blessed to be alive
State officials meet with residents to answer questions about Sulphur’s salt dome
State officials meet with residents to answer questions about Sulphur’s salt dome