50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests
Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
Davis Harris, a custodian in Texas, delivered Christmas gifts to every student at school ahead...
Beloved school custodian raises money to buy Christmas presents for every student
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Boil advisory issued for parts of Elton