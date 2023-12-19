Water outage scheduled for parts of DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There will be a scheduled water outage for parts of DeRidder on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as crews continue work on the Blankenship Water Project.

The outage will begin at 8 a.m. and should be completed by 2 p.m.

The outage will affect the following areas:

Planer Mill Road on Blankenship Drive to the dead-end

Blankenship Dr. to Graybow Road

Blankenship Water Project outage (City of DeRidder)

There will also be a second outage the following week as city officials say crews will not be able to complete the new water main tie-ins in one day and wish to limit the length of the outage.

Cleanup and hydroseeding for the project will begin after the second outage along with the abandonment of the old water main.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.