50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Water outage scheduled for parts of DeRidder

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There will be a scheduled water outage for parts of DeRidder on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as crews continue work on the Blankenship Water Project.

The outage will begin at 8 a.m. and should be completed by 2 p.m.

The outage will affect the following areas:

  • Planer Mill Road on Blankenship Drive to the dead-end
  • Blankenship Dr. to Graybow Road
Blankenship Water Project outage
Blankenship Water Project outage(City of DeRidder)

There will also be a second outage the following week as city officials say crews will not be able to complete the new water main tie-ins in one day and wish to limit the length of the outage.

Cleanup and hydroseeding for the project will begin after the second outage along with the abandonment of the old water main.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Afternoon temperatures will run cool under partly cloudy skies
First Alert Forecast: Skies becoming more cloudy but slightly warmer the rest of the week
Sam Houston Jones State Park is now set to reopen after being nearly destroyed almost two...
Moss Bluff Library to host “Camp Read-A-Lot”
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) moves up court against Loyola New Orleans in the first half an...
Angel Reese named Sporting News Athlete of the Year
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Leesville