Tips to avoid relapsing during the holidays

It can be an especially difficult time for those in drug or alcohol recovery, so it’s very important to have a support system.

“Whether that’s family, friends or peers, a counselor, AA or NA meeting or group,” Traci Hedrick said.

It’s a season known for festive parties, and those can be risky. Traci Hedrick with Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority said to make sure to have a safe person you can attend the outing with, as well as a way to leave if you feel uncomfortable.

“If you feel like it’s a risky event, then just don’t go at all,” Hedrick said. “One thing you could do is maybe start a party or an event for people who are within your support system, that you all can do together, that supports your recovery and your sobriety.”

You can also practice refusal skills, set boundaries, and get involved with alcohol and narcotics anonymous groups. Hedrick said you should remember to give yourself grace, participate in activities that make you happy, and ask for help if you need it.

“It shouldn’t really be a surprise when you go out and say, ‘hey, I’m struggling, I need some help’ or ‘I need a safe person with me today because I am not feeling myself’,” Hedrick said.

To learn more about Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority’s services, you can call 337-475-8022. The Louisiana Bridge program and SWLA No Harm also offer services to SWLA.

