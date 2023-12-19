Think twice before getting behind the wheel if you are drinking this holiday season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tis the season for enjoying time with family and friends, but remember to be aware of how you are getting home after any event if you have been drinking.

Whether you are going to a holiday party or gathering at someone’s home with friends and family, if you are going to be drinking, you want to make sure you know how you are getting home safely.

District attorney Stephen Dwight said this past year his office has seen over 600 drinking cases and each year around the holidays there is at least one fatality.

“We are just asking everybody to please either designate a driver to go to these Christmas parties or just be safe, and you know think ahead and just think ahead and just think about the consequences,” Dwight said.

Dwight said drinking and driving can not only affect you but your family as well.

“Just plan ahead, like I said, either designate a driver or just stay home and just stay safe, you know just have a plan and we want everyone to get home safely,” Dwight said.

Matt Vezinot, Special Services Commander with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said he wants people to be on the lookout for when others are driving impaired.

“People sometimes don’t know what should I do if I see somebody who I think is drunk driving pull over, call 911, get us out there, we want to keep people safe,” Vezinot said.

Vezinot suggests using ride-share services if you have been drinking and need to get some safely.

“In today’s technology with Uber drivers and other shared programs, there’s so many opportunities to just call and get a ride, leave your car,” he said.

So what happens if you choose to go out and drink and get pulled over?

“It’s going to cost you in every way imaginable, right off the bat, you are going to lose your driver’s license, you are going to lose your right to drive,” Vezinot said. “Costly, it’s substantial. If they don’t know, they don’t want to find out, I’m going to tell you that.”

Vezinot said there have been over 49 crashes in the parish that involved impairment. He said that number peaks during the holidays.

