Texas Collegiate League announces new team

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Texas Collegiate League (TCL) announced its newest franchise today at the Lake Charles Event Center.

The new baseball team is expected to play in the upcoming 2024 season.

KPLC will livestream the press coverage, which is set to begin at 2 p.m. today.

The new team, the Gumbeaux Gators, will begin playing in late May.

Texas Collegiate League teams are run similarly to minor league teams and are made up of teams from Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

