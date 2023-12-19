Teen survivor of Lake Charles house party shooting ‘blessed to be alive’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been more than seven weeks since six teenagers were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Lake Charles.

The young girl who suffered the most serious injury is now back home for the holidays. Teen reporter Colby Jackson talked to Dereka Bell about the shooting and how she is doing today.

“I feel very blessed to be alive. It was very... down for the count,” Dereka said.

Barbe High School seniors Dereka Bell, Maggie Declouet and Ariel Chambers joined two other friends to attend a Halloween party on Oct. 28.

“It was so many people that we didn’t realize, like there was a fight in the corner, and that’s when the bullets. We both ran different ways. It was a lot of shots, maybe like 13 in total maybe,” Ariel said.

The shooting happened at a house on Bruce Drive. The girls got separated during the chaos, but they soon found Dereka on the ground after she suffered a gunshot to the head.

“We realized it was her and kind of we both just like, fell and just dropped and like, ‘cause seeing her like that, it was just, it was a lot,” Maggie said.

“The doctor said when the bullet hit her head, it went to her skull, and when he hit her skull it broke into pieces,” Dereka’s father, T.J. Bell, said. “But the impact from the bullet hitting the skull made her brain swell. So in your mind, you’re thinking you’re going to lose your child.”

“The only thing that I can actually remember was when I went down, I was trying to get up, but people were, like, trying to pull me down. But that’s the only thing I remember, and then waking up in the hospital,” Dereka said.

“We’re just blessed that Dereka is still here, and we just can’t ask for no better because by the grace of God, she got out the hospital,” T.J. Bell said. I’ve been in law enforcement for 31 years. I never shot nobody, don’t want to shoot nobody ‘cause I know what a bullet can do. It can destroy you and your family. So I think our kids got to understand the repercussions of when you pull that trigger, you can’t pull that bullet back.”

“I just want to say think twice, especially about your actions. Not only about the person that you’re about to, you know, hurt, but about the people that can also be affected, because not only was I affected, like, my friends, my family, the people at the party were also affected. This is gonna be with them for their whole life,” Dereka said.

Dereka is on the road to recovery and attends physical therapy twice a week.

Artavien Green, 17, of Lake Charles, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in connection with the shooting. He was arrested on Oct. 29, the night after the party.

