SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 18, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 18, 2023.
Mitchell Lee Bayonne III, 43, DeQuincy: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Colleen Marie Fitch, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Erik Tremyne George, 40, Oakdale: Domestic abuse.
Jerome Anyhony Mayo, 34, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; battery; theft under $1,000.
Jody Mack Broussard, 49, DeRidder: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Jade Nicole Carnahan, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mattheau Sean Sutherland, 33, Sulphur: Battery; identity theft.
Christopher Gerald Mckean, 40, Vinton: Second-degree battery.
Jacalen Charles Pitre, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
