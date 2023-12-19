50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 18, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 18, 2023.

Mitchell Lee Bayonne III, 43, DeQuincy: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Colleen Marie Fitch, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Erik Tremyne George, 40, Oakdale: Domestic abuse.

Jerome Anyhony Mayo, 34, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; battery; theft under $1,000.

Jody Mack Broussard, 49, DeRidder: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jade Nicole Carnahan, 34, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mattheau Sean Sutherland, 33, Sulphur: Battery; identity theft.

Christopher Gerald Mckean, 40, Vinton: Second-degree battery.

Jacalen Charles Pitre, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Afternoon temperatures will run cool under partly cloudy skies
First Alert Forecast: Skies becoming more cloudy but slightly warmer the rest of the week
Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference
Gov. Edwards reflects on time in office during end-of-year news conference
Tips to avoid relapsing during the holidays
Tips to avoid relapsing during the holidays
Tips to avoid relapsing during the holidays
Tips to avoid relapsing during the holidays