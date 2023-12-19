State police troopers deliver gifts to SWLA hospital patients

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police were in the giving spirit by visiting four hospitals in Southwest Louisiana and delivering gifts.

Troopers decided to deliver wrapped gifts to newborns, young children, new mothers, and older patients.

Sergeant James Anderson said it’s a way for them to give back to the community.

“I can tell you this. It’s really a gift for us because we get to see people in a really positive situation,” he said. “They’re getting the help they need here in the hospital or they’ve just had a baby so it just really warms our hearts.”

State police made a special stop at Lake Charles Memorial, West Calcasieu, Christus Ochsner, and St. Patrick Hospital.

