SOWELA Spotlight: Registration open for Digital Arts and Communications program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Registration is now open for SOWELA’s Digital Arts and Communications whose students won multiple awards this last semester. Coordinator Erik Jessen joined us this morning to give us more information.

The first award the students won was from American Association of Technology, Management, and Applied Engineering (ATMAE). Undergraduates from ATMAE’s 800 members received invitations to submit a one-to-three-minute video about why employers should hire current students and graduates of ATMAE-accredited programs. For three weeks, Media Production students spent time filming and editing for this project outside of their regular class work. Achieving second place is a display of just how talented SOWELA students are. The team received a $1,000 scholarship award to be distributed evenly between the students.

Then, last month, five SOWELA students won awards at the Houston AAF conference. Diverse student teams of up to nine members from over 20 universities collaborated on a creative solution for two distinct products. In addition, students crafted a comprehensive marketing and media plan and delivered a compelling presentation. The challenging aspect was the time constraint of eight hours to complete the entire project. Teams consisted of an Art Director/Graphic Designer, Copywriter, Account Services, Marketing Strategist, Media Planner, and New Media Strategist, with each SOWELA student assuming the role of Art Director/Graphic Designer.

Now, the program will be offering a screen printing course this Spring for the first time in over 15 years. This is because industries have been expressing a need for the class meaning students will have a higher likelihood of finding employment in the field. All of SOWELA’s equipment for the course will be new and will be focusing on T-shirt production. Students will design their shirts on a Mac, coat and expose the screens, and then learn to align the screen on the press and print. The class will cover all the basics, from start to finish.

To register or for more information, visit www.sowela.edu/digital-arts. Scholarships and financial aid are available for those who qualify.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.