Program offers assistance with energy bills for low-income families

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Eligible Calcasieu Parish residents can receive financial assistance for their electricity bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP).

To qualify, residents must make equal or less than these income guidelines:

Size of familyYearly gross income
1$27,123
2$35,468
3$43,814
4$52,160
5$60,505
6$68,851
7$70,416
8$71,980
9$73,545
10$75,110

Priority is given to people over 60 years old, households with children under 5 years old, and those with disabilities.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury received funding from the Louisiana Housing Corporation to help fund the program, which helps an average of 6,000 people a year in Calcasieu Parish.

Individuals and families that heat their homes with or electricity can apply online HERE, can call Human Services at 337-721-4030 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Walk-in clients are accepted if they have received a disconnection notice. Client intakes are done beginning at 8 a.m. Monday-Thursday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information required to apply includes verification of income, valid ID, social security cards for all residents in your home and your most recent utility bill.

More information on the program is available HERE.

