Moss Bluff Library to host “Camp Read-A-Lot”

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Moss Bluff Library is taking story time into nature as they host “Camp Read-A-Lot,” a special story hour at Sam Houston Jones State Park today at 2 p.m.

The program, which lasts until 3 p.m., will start at the pavilion and will include a holiday craft, as well.

It is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

The park is located at 107 Sutherland Road in Moss Bluff.

