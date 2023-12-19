50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Moss Bluff Library to host “Camp Read-A-Lot”

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Moss Bluff Library is taking story time into nature as they host “Camp Read-A-Lot,” a special story hour at Sam Houston Jones State Park today at 2 p.m.

The program, which lasts until 3 p.m., will start at the pavilion and will include a holiday craft, as well.

It is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

The park is located at 107 Sutherland Road in Moss Bluff.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) moves up court against Loyola New Orleans in the first half an...
Angel Reese named Sporting News Athlete of the Year
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Leesville
Louisiana State Capitol
Potential dates revealed for planned special sessions on redistricting, crime in La.
Afternoon temperatures will run cool under partly cloudy skies
First Alert Forecast: Skies becoming more cloudy but slightly warmer the rest of the week
SOWELA Spotlight: Registration open for Digital Arts and Communications program
SOWELA Spotlight: Registration open for Digital Arts and Communications program