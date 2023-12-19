FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warming trend starts on Wednesday and will continue for the next several days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One more chilly night is ahead before mild weather will make a return to Southwest Louisiana. Dry air will allow temperatures to cool back into the low 40′s Tuesday night, with some upper 30′s possible north of the interstate. For most locations, frost looks unlikely due to some clouds and a light breeze, though a few areas may try to form in the coldest spots north of the interstate.

A warmer afternoon is ahead Wednesday as temperatures will warm at least into the mid 60's. (KPLC)

Then the warming trend will really begin. Southeasterly winds will make a return Wednesday as high pressure moves east of the area. This will ensure temperatures will return at least to the mid 60′s, maybe upper 60′s in a few areas. Some upper-level clouds will still be around, but enough sunshine will be in place to help temperatures warm. And Thursday looks to be more of the same, the only change being slightly higher humidity levels.

Rain chances will increase starting Friday and throughout the holiday weekend. (KPLC)

The forecast for Friday through Tuesday is far more uncertain with questions regarding the exact timing of rain and another cold front. With this in mind the forecast will call for rain each day and it is worth noting there are signs that there could be some heavy rain at times. As we get closer to the weekend the forecast should become more certain; so for now continue to monitor our forecast for updates and it is probably best to plan on off and on periods of rain through Christmas. And if you were hoping for snow, well that is not going to happen with temperatures above normal for this time of year.

Mild weather continues though around Christmas, before another round of cool weather arrives next week. (KPLC)

Another cold front may move through after Christmas with another round of cooler weather later next week. And it is also worth reminding you that this weather pattern is very typical for an El Nino pattern; and we will likely see more of these cloudy and rainy periods ahead through winter.

