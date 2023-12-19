First Alert Forecast: Skies becoming more cloudy but slightly warmer the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A weak cold front has left another shot of cold dry air behind it for our Tuesday. The temperature and humidity will be picking back up later in the week.

A cold start to our Tuesday managed to avoid the potential of widespread frost due to elevated winds behind the cold front last night, although patchy frost is still likely in many areas N of I-10. High thin clouds will steadily increase over the area during the morning and this coupled with high pressure over our area will keep high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s; that is around 10 degrees cooler than Monday! Aside from the breeze shifting more to the east during the day, conditions are expected to remain generally quiet.

Even with cloud cover thickening a little, rain chances remain near zero and our air will be too dry for light precipitation to reach the ground anyway.

Afternoon temperatures will run cool under partly cloudy skies (KPLC)

Upper level winds will become more southwesterly Wednesday and remain so through early next week; this means clouds will continue to increase across Southwest Louisiana. Rain looks unlikely through Thursday but beyond that rain is likely to be an issue. Temperatures will moderate over the coming days too with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s through Thursday, near normal for this time of year.

Calm, cloudy weather will continue for the next several days (KPLC)

The forecast for Friday through Tuesday is far more uncertain with questions regarding the exact timing of rain and another cold front. With this in mind the forecast will call for rain each day and it is worth noting there are signs that there could be some heavy rain at times. As we get closer to the weekend the forecast should become more certain; so for now continue to monitor our forecast for updates and it is probably best to plan on off and on periods of rain through Christmas. And if you were hoping for snow, well that is not going to happen with temperatures above normal for this time of year.

Rain chances stay elevated through the weekend (KPLC)

Another cold front may move through after Christmas with another round of cooler weather later next week. And it is also worth reminding you that this weather pattern is very typical for an El Nino pattern; and we will likely see more of these cloudy and rainy periods ahead through winter.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

