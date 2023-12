LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Leesville today.

The advisory affects all those on Hwy. 171 South from Walgreens to the end of the city limits, and Boone Street to McRae Road.

This includes all businesses in between those areas that were without water, city officials said.

