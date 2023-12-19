50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

17 sets of twins at charter school celebrate National Twin Day

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to statistics, the possibility of having twins is only 3%, but students at Lake Charles Charter Academy are defying the odds on National Twin Day with 17 sets of twins attending the school.

Being a twin can be fun, but there are a lot of myths to being a pair. We got a breakdown of the myths and truths from the students themselves.

“That we do the same thing and have the same personality, but we don’t, ‘cause we’re very different,” fraternal twins Jenee Pierre and Jenean Dugas said.

“We got a big different personality. She’s shyer and more social, I’m more enthusiastic,” fraternal twins Josean and Joselyn Guzman said.

And what about twin telepathy?

“Yes, definitely she can be thinking of a song and I can be thinking of the same song and I’ll sing it right at the same part she thinking of, it so it’s definitely true,” Jenee said.

And you can’t forget about that friendly competitive twin talk, from who is better in sports to the exact time they were born.

“Football, basketball, cheer, he’s kind of better in cheer honestly,” Joselyn said.

Twins of all ages dressed alike to mark their special day, leaving people seeing double.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases

Latest News

Twins at Lake Charles Charter Academy defy the odds with 17 sets of twins attending their school.
National Twin Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool night, but warmer weather returns later this week
DeRidder Police catch The Grinch ‘green-handed’ trying to steal Christmas
DeRidder Police catch The Grinch ‘green handed’ trying to steal Christmas
DeRidder Police catch The Grinch ‘green-handed’ trying to steal Christmas
DeRidder Police catch The Grinch ‘green handed’ trying to steal Christmas
Abandoned car ignites large woods fire in DeQuincy
Abandoned car arson ignites large woods fire in DeQuincy