17 sets of twins at charter school celebrate National Twin Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to statistics, the possibility of having twins is only 3%, but students at Lake Charles Charter Academy are defying the odds on National Twin Day with 17 sets of twins attending the school.

Being a twin can be fun, but there are a lot of myths to being a pair. We got a breakdown of the myths and truths from the students themselves.

“That we do the same thing and have the same personality, but we don’t, ‘cause we’re very different,” fraternal twins Jenee Pierre and Jenean Dugas said.

“We got a big different personality. She’s shyer and more social, I’m more enthusiastic,” fraternal twins Josean and Joselyn Guzman said.

And what about twin telepathy?

“Yes, definitely she can be thinking of a song and I can be thinking of the same song and I’ll sing it right at the same part she thinking of, it so it’s definitely true,” Jenee said.

And you can’t forget about that friendly competitive twin talk, from who is better in sports to the exact time they were born.

“Football, basketball, cheer, he’s kind of better in cheer honestly,” Joselyn said.

Twins of all ages dressed alike to mark their special day, leaving people seeing double.

