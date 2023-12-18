SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2023.

Charles Nicholas Hensgens, 31, Lake Arthur: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; resisting an officer.

Alvin Troy Bailey, 45, Ames, TX: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; home invasion; possession of stolen things under $5,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; bank fraud; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; intentional littering; possession of a Schedule I drug; probation violation; out of state detianer.

Holly Patricia Harris, 24, Homeless: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Luke Pharr, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Nicholas Lee Dominique, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Shirley Celimia Nugent, 39, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; possession of marijuana.

Eric Dwayne McPherson, 39, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons.

