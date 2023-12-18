50/50 Thursdays
St. Louis Catholic Head Football Coach Brock Matherne Leaves Saints
By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After three seasons at the helm of the St. Louis Catholic Saints football program, Head Coach Brock Matherne is leaving to move on to another venture.

During his time as the head coach, Matherne led the Saints to a 21-13 record as he guided them to three straight LHSAA Regional Playoff appearances.

His 21 wins are fourth all-time in the high school’s history, and his .618 winning percentage ranks third.

The high school put out a statement about Coach Matherne Monday afternoon that stated, " Though we are saddened by the news of Coach Brock Matherne leaving the St. Louis Catholic High School football program, we would like to wish him nothing but the very best.”

The school is beginning the search for its head coach immediately.

For the latest information on St. Louis’ search for a new head coach, be sure to follow KPLC 7 Sports on both Facebook and X.

