Lake Charles man dies following two-vehicle crash near Corbina Road

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Corbina Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says troopers were notified of the crash around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to their investigation, Roger Perez-Sanchez, 20, was driving northbound in a Mazda 3 when he failed to yield at the stop sign at Corbina Road as it intersected with Highway 14. As he did so, a Ford F-150 which was traveling east on Highway 14 struck Perez Sanchez’s vehicle on the left side.

Troopers say Perez-Sanchez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was later pronounced dead by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver and two passengers in the F-150 were restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

