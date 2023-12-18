50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Gov. Edwards delivers remarks during end of the year news conference

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is speaking during his annual end-of-the-year news conference.

The event began at 3 p.m. Monday, December 18, and is taking place at the Governor’s Mansion.

The Governor’s Office announced the news conference is his second-to-last scheduled public event as governor.

The governor’s final public event, his “farewell address,” will be held in Amite, Louisiana, on January 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Results from the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, election.
Nov. 18 Election Results
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases

Latest News

John Bel Edwards end of year news conference
Lot's of sun will push afternoon temps into the mid to upper 60's
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather ahead as cold air settles in
Health Headlines: Tesla targets epilepsy
Health Headlines: Tesla targets epilepsy
Health Headlines: Tesla targets epilepsy
Health Headlines: Tesla targets epilepsy
Animal shelters nearing capacity for the holidays
Animal shelters nearing capacity for the holidays