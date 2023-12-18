First Alert Forecast: Calm weather ahead as cold air settles in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some chilly mornings are ahead for Southwest Louisiana but we have a mostly quiet week in store.

The combination of clear skies, calm winds and dry air let temperatures back down to a chilly range this morning with a few areas reaching the upper 30′s. But lots of sunshine is quickly warming us up and by the afternoon highs should reach the mid 60′s in most locations. Winds will still be pushing out of the north and could get a little gusty during the afternoon as cool and dry air continues to flow into our area. This breeze will be enhanced by another cold front moving through the area this evening.

Lot's of sun will push afternoon temps into the mid to upper 60's (KPLC)

Another (though weaker) cold front will make its’ way into our area by Monday evening. No rain is expected this time, but a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air will settle into SWLA by Tuesday morning. This looks to be the coldest night of the week, as most locations except the coast should fall into the 30′s. Some locations may end up near freezing if clouds hold off. This would make frost a much better possibility, and protecting vulnerable plants would again become necessary. By Tuesday afternoon, we’re likely to see an increase in clouds which may prevent highs from breaking out of the 50′s!

Reinforcing cool air moves through the region behind another weak cold front (KPLC)

Later in the week, we finally may see some changes as increasing humidity and southerly winds returns. Temperatures are likely to return to the mid-to-upper 60′s by Thursday, with lows warming into the 50′s. Long range models also suggest increasing moisture levels in our area by next weekend.

Humidity and rain chances pick up into the weekend (KPLC)

Some disturbances may start to track closer, and so rain chances will start creeping upwards in time for the holiday weekend. Should that hold, it would mean a potentially wet travel weekend before Christmas. Still, there is plenty of time for that to change and the quiet weather before then will make for good shopping or travel conditions at least through the middle of this week, although your chance for crowds will be much higher than the rain!

