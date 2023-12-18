FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool night, but warmer weather returns later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A weak cold front will move through overnight and that will push temperatures back into the 30s by Tuesday morning.

The wind is likely to pick up behind the front and that should prevent widespread frost, however if you live north of I-10 it would be best to plan on the possibility of frost. So make sure you protect any outdoor plants if you have done so in the past when we have had frost. By Tuesday morning temperatures will range from the low 40s at the coast to near freezing in the coldest locations north of I-10. High thin clouds will increase over the area Tuesday and this coupled with high pressure over our area will keep high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s; that is around 10 degrees cooler than Monday!

Upper level winds will become more southwesterly Wednesday and remain so through early next week; this means clouds will continue to increase across Southwest Louisiana. Rain looks unlikely through Thursday but beyond that rain is likely to be an issue. Temperatures will moderate over the coming days too with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s through Thursday; these values are near normal for this time of year.

The forecast for Friday through Tuesday is far more uncertain with questions regarding the exact timing of rain and another cold front. With this in mind the forecast will call for rain each day and it is worth noting there are signs that there could be some heavy rain at times. As we get closer to the weekend the forecast should become more certain; so for now continue to monitor our forecast for updates and it is probably best to plan on off and on periods of rain through Christmas. And if you were hoping for snow, well that is not going to happen with temperatures above normal for this time of year.

Another cold front may move through after Christmas with another round of cooler weather later next week. And it is also worth reminding you that this weather pattern is very typical for an El Nino pattern; and we will likely see more of these cloudy and rainy periods ahead through winter.

